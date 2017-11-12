- Advertisement -

The Head of the Morning Star Church Worldwide, Mr Joseph Adenaike, has said that dismembering Nigeria was not the solution to the challenges facing the country.

Speaking at the 60th Anniversary and 2017 General Conference of the church on Sunday in Lagos, Adenaike said that a united Nigeria would be better for the citizens.

He urged all Nigerians to protect and promote the country’s unity, adding that a united Nigeria will provide solutions to most challenges facing the country.

“God who created us as one country did not make a mistake, we have sacrificed too much blood in this country; the country must remain one, let us solve our problems ourselves.

“If we dismember the country we are not going to go anywhere, let the voice of the church be heard now, that God is the God of Nigeria, he wants unity, and he wants diversity.

“Breaking away is not the solution anywhere, we must avoid escapist tendency, let us solve our problems ourselves.

- Advertisement -

“We don’t want war, let us support the present government so that Nigerian can develop,’’ he said.

Adenaike said that the country had enormous potentials yet to be tapped.

“We have the people, we have the brains, go to everywhere, Nigerians are shining, we have lots of brilliant people who are doing great all over the world.

“We must unite, Christians, Muslims, denominations lets come together let us and fix the country,’’ he said.

Adenaike called for continued prayers for peace, unity, economic, social and political development in Nigeria.

“The church should always pray for the country, and we have been doing that all along and I believe that our prayers have been helping.

“In the last elections we took it upon ourselves to pray that God should give us someone that will rule the country right and I thank God that the prayer was answered,’’ he said.