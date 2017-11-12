- Advertisement -

The Nigerian Air Force said on Sunday that it is not denied of funds by the federal government, contrary to a report.

“The publication, which was reportedly written by one retired NAF officer, Wing Commander AA. Abubakar from Minna, Niger State, titled, Boko Haram: Open Letter to Finance Minister, was false and no iota of truth in it,” the NAF spokesman, Olatokunbo Adesanya, said in a statement on Sunday.

“The federal government through the ministry of finance has been highly supportive to the NAF through adequate and timely provision of funds, adding that without the provision of funds the NAF could not have recorded its many achievements in the past two years.”

He noted that the letter specifically said that the NAF could not buy aviation fuel and hence, its inability to respond to the Nigerian Army’s request for air support in a recent Boko Haram attack in Sassawa, Yobe State.

The statement also debunked the claims that NAF personnel were being owed their monthly allowances, which he said was a false claim made with malicious intent.

“The letter claimed, among other things, that the Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun was deliberately starving the NAF of funds.

- Advertisement -

“Accordingly, the NAF hereby dissociates itself, in unequivocal terms, from the contents of the letter and from the supposed writer.

“Consequently, the NAF has always acknowledged the significant role being played by the Federal Government and its various agencies, including the Ministry of Finance, towards the successful accomplishment of its mission.

“For the records, the NAF has aviation fuel in abundance for the conduct of its air operations and could thus not have failed to respond to any request for air support on account of lack of aviation fuel.”

“It is important to state that available NAF records do not indicate the existence of any ‘Wing Commander AA Abubakar (rtd),’ the supposed author of the open letter.

“It is therefore clear that the open letter was authored and published by mischief makers who are hell bent on causing distraction and disaffection within government agencies probably with a view to eroding the gains being made in the fight against insurgency.

“The NAF, therefore, continues to assure the general populace of the commitment of its personnel to completely eliminating the scourge of insurgency in Nigeria,” Mr. Adesanya noted.