The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as a Godly leader, who has brought peace to the ministry in particular and the state in general.

In his sermon during the ministry’s harvest and bazaar mass on Sunday, Fr. Mbaka said that Gov. Ugwuanyi has endeared himself to the church and the people of Enugu State through his commitment to God, caring spirit and humble disposition, stressing that he deserves a second term in office.

The priest commended the governor for his presence at the harvest mass and his giant strides across the state, noting that his administration has embarked on numerous road projects, including the one that leads to the Adoration ministry.

He told the congregation to ask God to bless and protect him, saying, “anybody doing good should be supported”.

Fr. Mbaka said: “One thing about Gburugburu is that he is a giver. He has Godly heart, not because he is here, even when he was not here, we say good about him. He is the only governor who has made Adoration ministry to have peace. This peace is everywhere in Enugu State not only in the Adoration ministry.

“Let us, therefore, stand up and thank God for the gift of Gburugburu (Ugwuanyi). Before the inception of this administration, this Orie Emene road was impassable. Immediately he assumed office, from Airport to Eke Obinagu he has fixed the road with dual drainage system. If you reach places like Awgu now, work is ongoing, likewise, Nkanu, Udi, Nsukka.

“If you look at Orie Emene to Our Ladies, he has completed the road. From Cherubim Church…., he drew it like a map, so we appreciate him. Let us gladly ask God to bless him, let God protect him. Anybody doing good should be supported.

“I am not here to preach against those who are not doing good. When you are doing good I will be praising you publicly. I am not campaigning on party basis but on individual who is doing good. He is Godly. God has given him to us. He receives Holy Communion. He has a large heart. He is a philanthropist. It is unprecedented. We say, may God continue to protect him. It shall be well with you. Carry go.”