Sixteen students of the College of Administrative and Business Studies (CABS), Potiskum in Yobe state have been expelled over examination malpractice.

The rector of the college, Musa Auta said on Sunday, that, the institution has been receiving all forms of threats over the expulsion of the students.

He said, although the threats are not coming directly from the expelled students, the institution believes that, the threats are from people who thinks they are powerful and can force changes over wrong doing.

He told newsmen, who accosted him over the decision of the institution to expel the students that, no amount of threat would make the Institution to reverse it’s action.

The 16 Students were caught cheating by the invigilator during first semester examination. As such, it is right for justice to take its cause. We will not pardon them, we won’t go against the ethics of the examination committe of the College,” the rector said.

He said, “petitions over petitions have been written by the sack students and their godfathers, but that would not change our decision.”

He explained that the expulsion followed recommendation of a five-man Committee set up by the Academic Board of the College.

According to him, the Committee found two cases of impersonation, 15 students caught copying from the exhibit material “10 out of the 17 Victims appeared before the committee and admitted being guilty. Therefore,hose who feel they are not comfortable with the action are free to go to Court.”

Auta also warned that his administration would no longer tolerate examination malpractice and cheating.

“I took oath to be fair and honest to all irrespective of any inclination in the discharge of my responsibilities, even if my wife or son was caught cheating during examination disciplinary action would be taken against him or her,” he said.

He disclosed that the saboteurs had made efforts to frustrate any meaningful decision adopted by the school but the management stood its grounds.

“We want to maintain standard in our academic dealings,” he added