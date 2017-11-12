- Advertisement -

176,160 graduates have so far been deployed under the N-Power programme, the federal government has said.

This was made known in excerpts of a book entitled: ‘Making Steady, Sustainable Progress for Nigeria’s Peace and Prosperity: A Mid-Term Report Card on the Buhari Administration’.

The book said out of the 25, 840 selected applicants left, 11, 884 beneficiaries were disqualified because they had incomplete records.

It also said the remaining 13, 956 beneficiaries were absent from physical verification.

It noted that 46 percent of the total 200, 000 beneficiaries selected were female to ensure gender balance while 1,126 applicants with disabilities emerged successful.

It said that a centralised Project Management Unit was currently being set up to carry out monitoring and evaluation of the programme across the six geo-political zones.

“In addition to this, an MoU has been reached with the National Orientation Agency to also carry out monitoring and evaluation in all 36 states including the FCT,” the book read.

“The non-graduate component to kick-off once procurement is completed; the next batch of 300,000 beneficiaries are to be selected soon.”

More programmes under the SIPs are the home-grown school feeding programme aimed at increasing enrolment and completion rate at the primary school level.

Others are the conditional cash transfer aimed at providing targeted money transfers to poor and vulnerable households and the government enterprise and empowerment programme aimed at providing financial service access to traders.

The book is authored by the Presidential Media Team. NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari wrote the forward of the 348-page book.