Some residents of Polaku community in Bayelsa have expressed dissatisfaction over the abandonment of the Kolokuma-Sabagriea–Polaku road project by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The residents who expressed their feelings in separate interviews in Poluku on Sunday, called for the completion of the road projected.

The road is mean to link communities in Kolokuma and Opokuma Local Government Areas to Yenagoa, the state capital.

The Paramount Ruler of Polaku, Chief Barnabas Tarila, said that the project was started over 17 years ago by the NDDC.

Tarila said that the non completion of the road project had taken a negative toll on the people.

He said that the abandoned project had made it difficult for communities along the road to realise their economic development potentials.

An indigene of the community, Oyoro Izon-Owei said the abandonment of the road project had some negative impacts on the socio-economic live of the people.

Owei said that the people found it difficult to evacuate their farm produce from the area because of lackof good road.

A human rights activist in the area, Mr. Alagoa Morris, urged the Niger Delta Development Commission to see the completion of the road as a priority.

Morris said if the Sabagriea-Polaku section of the road had been completed, the traffic gridlock which often occurred between Kaiama and Mbiama on the East-West road would be minimized.

He said motorists could avoid the bad portion of the east-West road by diverting to the Kolokuma-Polaku road.

Travelers from Polaku to Yenagoa are now compelled to be ferried across the Taylor Creek, from where they ride on commercial motorcycles to Kaiama, along the East-West road.