Ailing Second ‎Republic Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, was Sunday morning flown abroad for continued medical treatment.

Ekwueme was brought to the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, with a National Orthopedic Hospital Enugu, SUV ambulance at about 7: 26 am and driven straight into the tarmac, where he was taken into a waiting air ambulance with registration number N605 JA.

The white Air Ambulance was said to have arrived the airport late Saturday evening and spent the night at the airport.

He was transferred into the aircraft in the presence of his family members who escorted him to the airport.

The aircraft took off from the tarmac at about 8: 37am with the family members waving to whish him a safe trip.

Among the family members present, included Ekwueme’s daughter Mrs. Onyemelukwe, who is a running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate for Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

The family members had earlier declined comments on the former vice presidents illness, saying that they were nmood to speak to the press and did not need any media coverage.