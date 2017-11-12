- Advertisement -

The Kaduna State House of Assembly says it is innocent, following accusations that it sponsored thugs against organized labour in the state.

Explaining the situation, the assembly members said the Nigeria Labour Congress on Wednesday led aggrieved workers in the state to the Lugard hall.

There, they vented their anger against planned retrenchment of over 21,000 teachers by the state government.

But the workers seemed not to be pleased with the welcome by the assembly members. Some of the members say they were beaten, while others had losses.

Infrastructure were broken, and some had to run for their lives. There have since then accusations, and counter accusations.

The assembly members insist that they did not sponsor thugs against the workers.