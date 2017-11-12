- Advertisement -

Chikwendu Kalu, the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, says the activities of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, under the leadership of elusive Nnamdi Kanu, put the lives of 11.6 million Igbo people living outside the South East at risk.

Kalu said this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja.

He stated that Kanu’s agitation was not done within the ambit of the law, stressing that the IPOB leader should have explored legal avenue to redress grievances against the South East.

According to Kalu, “Yes I was worried but I thank God for what He was able to use the governor to achieve during that period. What saved the situation was the curfew he imposed when the military came and that calmed the situation.

“But let me point out that the agitation on the part of Nnamdi Kanu was not done within the ambit of the law.

“If you have any grievance, it is incumbent on you to explore all legal avenues to redress it. It is not something you begin to militarize the environment to achieve. That is exactly what happened. Immediately after the curfew was imposed, what the House did was to condemn Kanu and adopted the position of the South-East governors by proscribing IPOB.

“Let me quickly point out, the young man possibly didn’t know that as at the time he was doing those things, 11.6million Igbos live outside Abia.

“They live in all states of the north and if anything had happened to the few northerners that were in Abia, those 11.6million Igbos may have come to harm.”