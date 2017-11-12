- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the culture of impunity inherited at the inception of his government, two years ago, is receding.

The statement was made in excerpts of a book entitled: ‘Making steady, sustainable progress for Nigeria’s peace and prosperity: a mid-term scorecard on the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’.

“Corruption, insecurity and the parlous economy were the challenges inherited at inception,” Buhari was quoted as saying in an excerpt seen by NAN.

“They have been addressed and are still being addressed boldly and honestly.

“Steadily the culture of impunity is receding; the affront of terrorists overrunning security troops and encroaching on our territorial integrity has been reversed.

“The task of revamping the economy remains work-in-progress,’’ President Buhari wrote in the foreword of the 348-book, which is a compendium of notable achievements of his administration since May 29, 2015.

- Advertisement -

The book is a documentation of the notable achievements of the Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration since it was inaugurated on May 29, 2015.

President Buhari wrote the foreword of the 348-page book, containing milestones of all the federal ministries and some select departments and agencies, in the last two years.

Authored by the presidential media team, the book will be presented to the public on November 16 in Abuja.

The publication was edited by Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president, media and publicity; Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president, media and publicity, and Laolu Akande, senior special assistant, media and publicity, office of the vice president.

The Buhari Media Support Group contributed to the compendium rich with text and visuals.

The book will be reviewed by Tony Momoh while Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will serve as the keynote speaker and book presenter at the launch.