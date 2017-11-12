- Advertisement -

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said the biggest problem confronting the churches includes disobedience, lack of forgiveness and unity, calling for the need among Christians to identify and tackle the problems.

He said: “If churches in Nigeria are united, over 90 per cent of problems we faced will be addressed. God has a purpose for Nigeria and nothing can defeat it.”

Speaking at the official inauguration of Congress of Northern Nigeria Christians, CNNC in Kaduna, yesterday, the Speaker enjoined Christians to practise forgiveness, as a believer can only receive blessings and pardon from God through forgiving others.

- Advertisement -

Similarly, former head of state, General Yakubu Gowon, who was chairman of the event, also urged Nigerian Christians to be guided by the word of God for the overall unity of the body of Christ.

He enjoined CNNC officials to work in harmony with other Christian bodies to propagate the true word of God for the salvation, peace and unity of the region, as well as that of the country.

In his remarks, interim chairman of CNNC, Professor Adamu Baikie, noted that the congress was not a political organisation or a meeting zone for any political party, stressing, “We shall also resist any attempt to clandestinely use the platform to promote political interests of any individual or group.”