- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Police has faulted a recent report by two foreign bodies — International Police Association (IPA) and Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) –, which described it as the worst globally, saying the so-called rating was out to blackmail Nigeria Police.

The report, a fallout of 2016 World Internal Security and Police Index, (WISPI), claimed to have measured ability of police to address internal security issues in 127 Countries in four key areas of capacity, process, legitimacy and outcomes.

But reacting to the report, which was published by an online medium, Force Public Relations Officer, (FPRO) Jimoh Moshood, said yesterday in Abuja, that the Nigeria police was rated the best in the United Nations Peace Keeping Operations and Africa and also one of the best in the world.

- Advertisement -

The reaction came just as the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, assured Nigerians, international community and stakeholders of policing with integrity and international core values and world best practices.

The statement reads: “After a careful study of the report and the news emanating from it, the Nigeria Police wish to state categorically that the report is entirely misleading, a clear misrepresentation of facts and figures and essentially unempirical, considering the area of coverage of the report, which was said to have been carried out in 2016 by the above mentioned associations.”