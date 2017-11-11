- Advertisement -

The Ogun State Governor Senator Ibikunle Amosun has called on all Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the state government (MDAs) to be holistic, transparent and accountable in their inputs into 2018 budget in order to have a comprehensive Appropriation Bill.

Amosun stated this while delivering a keynote address at the Treasury board meeting on year 2018 budget at the conference Hall, of Obas’ Complex, in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the Ogun State Capital.

He said that all MDA’s needs to be more proactive in the presentation and deliberation of their draft estimates and proposals to be submitted for the next fiscal year in order to have a hitch-free ‎budget presentation to the House of Assembly.

“This meeting is an avenue for our administration to receive contributions from top government officials, civil and public servants in order to engender understanding, cooperation, speed service delivery and speedy passage of the 2018 budget by the House of Assembly.” Amosun said

He noted that his administration was committed to leaving behind an enduring legacy for the masses and even generation unborn, hence the need to ensure a holistic approach was embraced, pointing out that 2018 budget would be their last full year budget.

According to him “It is therefore critical for us to continue to deepen collaboration trendy of our budgetary process so as to bequeath on our enduring legacy to the next administration ‎and so as to move the state to an enviable height”.

He admonished the various MDA’s which involved in the budget process and implementation not rest on their oars, noted that much was expected from them in order to lay a good foundation for the good people of state.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Ms. Adenrele Adesina, said the 2018 Treasury Board meeting was a reflection of the administration’s last six years budget and the reflection of the state economic and developmental plan.

Adenrele Adesina said that the annual Treasury Board meeting was a tool that has more powers in terms of the level of disciplines among the various MDA’s to derive the State’s Income and Expenditure, adding that it was an imperative exercise for transparency and accountability.

She urged all participants including stakeholders involved to listen to questions and contributes their quota to the meaningful deliberations that would bring about effective and efficient 2018 budget exercise.