The Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, has commenced training of 100 youths on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) at its study centre in Suleja.

The Vice-Chancellor of FUT, Prof. Musbau Akanji, while declaring open the five-day training on Saturday, said the participants were drawn the from Suleja Emirate Council.

‎Akanji said the training entitled: “Computer Fundamentals and the Internet of Things Overview’’, was aimed at equipping youths in the state with the pre-requisite ICT knowledge needed in the 21st century.

He said that the university was committed to training of skilled manpower that would transform the natural resources of the country.

“The world is driven by ICT, and I urged all of you selected for this training to take it serious in order to earn the university’s certificate,’’ he said.‎

He explained that the university ICT experts would put them through in the course of the training.

“With this training, we have formed a friendship with you and we will monitor your progress after this training,” he noted.

The vice chancellor expressed appreciation to the Suleja Emirate Council for donation of the land where the Study Centre was built.‎

“I am assuring you that we shall do everything possible toward ensuring that this Centre is put into active use,’’ he said.

In his remarks, the Emir of Suleja, Malam Awwal Ibrahim commended the university for initiating the programme.

“The Emirate Council is pleased with the community development programme of the university.

“The training would make youths in the state to be fully engaged toward contributing their quota to the development of the state and the country at large,’’ he said.

He also advised the trainees to pay rapt attention and take advantage of the training for a better tomorrow.

“You must be good ambassadors of this Emirate Council and the state, the ‎ knowledge you will gain here use it to better yourselves and the community,’’ he said.

Also speaking, the Vice-Chancellor designate of the institution, Prof. Abdullahi Bala commended the participants.

“The training is a mark of promise being delivered by the university, this training is part of the university’s corporate social responsibility to the Suleja Emirate Council,’’ he said.