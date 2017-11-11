- Advertisement -

Ogun State Government has embarked on verification of its personnel in all tertiary institutions across the state.

The State Auditor-General, Mr Babajide Olubanjo, made this known to newsmen on Saturday during the exercise at the D.S. Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, Itori in Ewekoro Local Government Area.

Olubanjo, represented by the Principal Auditor, Alhaji Musibau Adekunle, said that the exercise was part of the plan toward eliminating ghost workers and ensuring prompt payment of workers’ salaries.

According to him, the verification is aimed at ensuring an updated record of workers in tertiary institutions across the state to give room for prompt payment of their salaries.

“The verification is necessary to ascertain the total number of personnel working with the state government and to eradicate the issue of multiple payments for non-existing workers.

“We are taking it to all the state’s tertiary institutions,’’ he said.

Olubanjo said that the exercise would also ensure prompt payment of other dues to genuine workers so as to reduce government undue spending.

In his remarks, Mr Adekanbi Ariyo, the Internal Auditor of the polytechnic, lauded the state government on the exercise.

Ariyo said that the exercise would assist the government in knowing the actual personnel cost of tertiary institutions and eliminate issue of ghost workers