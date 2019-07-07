<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As part of the federal government effort on prisons reform and decongestion in Nigeria, thirty one inmates of the Enugu maximum prison have been granted amnesty.

The Presidential committee on prison reform and decongestion led by Justice Ishaq Bello who granted amnesty to 31 awaiting trial at the Enugu Maximum security prison, urged them to be of good character as they go back to the society and stay away from crime.

The Enugu Prisons Public Relations Officer, PRO, ASP Monday Emeka who made this known in a statement issued to pressmen, disclosed that amnesty was granted by a team of reforms committee which include, Justice Ishaq Bello, Deputy Controller General of prisons in charge of operation, Abubarka Garba and other members in company of Enugu state Judge, Justice Priscilla Emehelu who visited Enugu prisons.

“The presidential committee on prison reform and decongestion visited Enugu Maximum security prisons to exercise it’s mandate and granted no fewer than 31 Inmates were released. These include 30 outright release, 1 granted bail and 6 others recommended for amnesty”, he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state during a courtesy visit at the government house Enugu by the committee, reaffirmed his commitment towards federal government prison reform and decongestion initiatives.

Ugwuanyi disclosed that his administration was working to improve access to justice and infrastructural support to the Nigerian Prison Service.

“My administration is committed towards federal government prison reform and decongestion initiative. This government has taken steps to enhance access to justice and infrastructural support to Nigeria Prison Service”, Ugwuanyi disclosed.