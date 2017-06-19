Obaseki tasks new political appointees on grassroots’ development

Advertisement

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo has admonished new political appointees to see their appointments as a call to service and opportunities to impact positively on their communities.

Obaseki gave the advice at the opening ceremony of a two-day orientation organised for newly appointed 54 Senior Special Assistants and 192 Special Assistants in Benin City on Monday.

The governor said that the programme was to expose the appointees to their roles in the developmental drive of his administration.

He said that his administration was keen on revolutionalising six key areas in the state and the appointees needed to key into the quest.

He listed them as the strengthening of institutions, economic revolution, culture and tourism, environmental sustainability, social welfare enhancement and infrastructure.

Obaseki also said that his administration had resolved to adopt the ‘Grassroots-to-Top’ approach hence the appointees would represent the government at the grassroots.

The governor said the SAs would report to his office through the office of his Political Adviser and would operate from the offices already created for them in the18 local government councils in the state

He asked them to be abreast of the state government’s initiatives; bring their experiences to bear and live up to the confidence reposed in them.

He, however, warned that any appointee found wanting in areas of corruption and negligence to duty would be relieved of his position.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government to the Edo State Government, Mr Osarodion Ogie, said the programme was aimed at building leadership skills as well as explaining the functions of the respective political positions to the appointees

Ogie tasked the appointees on discipline, accountability, and responsibility and to make the impact of government felt, especially, at the grassroots.

Mrs Ndidi Nwuneli in a lecture to the political officers advised them to be innovators of social change in the various local governments they would be deployed in.

Nwuneli said that they should see their appointments as an opportunity to impact positively on the lives of people at the grassroots.