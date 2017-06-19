Kerosene tank explodes in flame, burns woman, car

Advertisement

Commercial activities and vehicular movement were, on Monday, brought to a halt at the ever-busy Douglas Road by Christ Church/Chikwere axis in Owerri, Imo State, when a 1,000-litre kerosene tank went up in flames.

Eyewitnesses who were traders told our correspondent that a kerosene distributor, identified only as Julie, had engaged the services of a welder to weld a leaking part of her surface tank which was full of kerosene.

They explained that while welding the underneath of the metallic tank, the top burst and it was gutted by fire immediately, spreading all over the place wildly.

The inferno, which the traders battled to quench, destroyed things, including a car that was parked beside the tank.

The kerosene tank itself was razed completely; while Julie, who owned the kerosene tank, sustained injuries as a result of the burns she sustained.

It was learnt that she has been rushed to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention owing to the degree of injuries she sustained.

One of the eyewitnesses said, “Mrs. Julie, who was standing close to the tank, was instantly engulfed in flames and sustained a high degree of burns.

“She is currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.”