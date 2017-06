N1.1bn scam: Dariye begs court to adjourn trial on medical grounds

Advertisement

Former Plateau Governor, Joshua Dariye, on Monday begged an FCT High Court in Gudu to adjourn his trial over alleged N1.1 billion scam on medical grounds.

Dariye, who is facing a 21-count charge of money laundering and diversion of state ecological fund to the tune of N1.162 billion, prayed the court for adjournment to enable him travel abroad for eye treatment.

Recall that on March 20, 2017, Dariye’s former counsel, Mr. Garba Pwul (SAN) withdrew officially from further representation.

Pwul was the third lawyer to pull out of Dariye’s matter.

The Dariye’s appeal was contained in a letter he brought to court dated June 14, 2017 and signed by him.

Advertisement

In the letter, Dariye said: “It will be recalled that I had notified this Honourable Court and your Lordship of my travail with my right eye that led to eye surgery.

“I underwent two surgeries on the 11 April, 2017 and the 30th May 2017 respectively.’’

He begged the court to release his international passport to enable him attend to his eye problem outside the country.

The Judge, Justice Adebukola Banjoko directed the former governor to make his application officially through a motion by his counsel.

Banjoko also said that the request may be granted on conditions that the counsel would handle the case on a day to day basis.

The court fixed Sept. 18 for hearing of the motion.