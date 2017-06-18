Ramadan: Pray for Buhari’s quick recovery – Aregbesola

Advertisement

The Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on Sunday implored Nigerians to pray for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently on medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

Aregbesola said the major duty Nigerians owe the President at the moment is to put him in prayer by seeking God’s face for his quick recovery.

Governor Aregbesola stated this while addressing a gathering at the Annual Ramadan Lecture organised by the leadership of Osogbo Central Mosque, held at the mosque’s premises.

Aregbesola said it is duty of every citizen to always offer prayers for the success of every government just as it behoves on governments to fulfil their constitutional obligations the citizenry.

He called on Nigerian people especially Muslims to dedicate the month of Ramadan fasting for the success of the present administration.

Aregbesola said: “As Nigerians, we owe our country consistent prayers. We have to pray for Nigeria. Our country needs prayers now than before.

“We have to pray vehemently for President Muhammadu Buhari. He needs our prayers for quick recovery.

“We need to pray for his safe return to Nigeria because ease for the ruler is equally ease for the ruled.

“Our Muslim brothers and sisters must not fail to dedicate prayers and supplication to advance unity and peaceful coexistence of Nigeria.

“Muslim Ummah should use the few days to the end of this Ramadan period to beseech Allah’s favour upon the lives of our President, his Vice and those at the helm of affairs.”

Speaking on the lessons taught by Ramadan, Aregbesola charged Muslims to rededicate themselves in prayers and fasting.

He described Ramadan as a period of sober reflection for one to retrace his steps and toe the path of his creator.

Aregbesola admonished Muslims to always adhere to Allah’s commandments and follow His Quranic injunctions.

Earlier in his sermon, the Mufasir of Osogboland, Alhaji Maruf Ishola, charged Muslims to always review their faith.

The cleric whose message underpinned on article of faith in Islam, warned Muslims to refrain from any act that can vitiate their faith in God.

Alhaji Ishola, who backed his message with different Quranic references, submitted that every action of man would be judged according to faith and intention.

The Chief Imam of Osogbo, Sheik Musa Animasahun, who led the prayers session, sought for Allah’s protection upon the lives Nigerian leaders, most importantly President Buhari.