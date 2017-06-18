NEMA redeploys key officers for efficient service delivery – official

Advertisement

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says it has approved the redeployment of key officers with a view to reposition the agency for efficient service delivery.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Sani Datti, NEMA’s Head of Media and Public Relations, released in Abuja on Sunday.

According to him, the first leg of the redeployment was done in the interest of the agency.

“Mr Vincent Owan, acting Director of Administration and Supplies, is to head the Department of Planning, Research and Forecasting, while the Director, Planning Research and Forecasting, was moved to the Department of Administration and Supplies.

Advertisement

“Mr Ishaya Chonoko, Head of Abuja Operation Office has been redeployed to North West Zonal Office, Kaduna, as the new Zonal Coordinator

“The new Head for Gombe Operation Office is Mr Abbani Imam Garki who has been moved from the NEMA headquarters.

“Mr Bashir Idris Garga, who has also been moved from the headquarters, is to head the Yola Operation Office.”

Datti said that all the affected heads were expected to move to the headquarters.

According to him, the redeployment takes immediate effect.

Assuming duties, Maihaja made a pledge to set an agenda towards repositioning the agency in a state of preparedness, prevention, and disaster management nationwide.