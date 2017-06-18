Quit notice: Osinbajo meets South East traditional rulers

Advertisement

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, is currently meeting with traditional rulers from the South East in continuation of his consultations on the recent ethnic agitations that saw some youths from the North asking Igbos to leave their region on or before October 1.

The meeting is holding behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In his opening remarks before the meeting entered a closed session, Osinbajo observed that both the position of the Northern youths and those calling for secession from the South East are against the nation’s Constitution.

He noted that many people had in the past died for the country’s unity.