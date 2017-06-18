Landmark varsity, NIM collaborate to expand management training

Advertisement

Prof. Aize Obayan, the Vice-Chancellor, Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Kwara says the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) the institute signed with Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) is to expand its frontier on management training.

Obayan told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Omu-Aran, Kwara on Sunday that the collaboration would afford the university build the capacity of the students in line with global best practices.

NAN reports that the MOU, which was formalised on May 30, was on Students’ Management Certification Programme.

She said that the MOU would serve as one of the springboards for the actualisation of the university’s visionary path with respect to providing a strong base for the students and the institution as a whole.

The university boss described NIM as a professional body of excellence which provided the platform for management training to the advantage of students upon graduation.

“We want to say that very soon Landmark University will become the hub of university and management excellence when is mentioned globally,” she said.

Advertisement

Obayan said that the institution had been re-assured of the commitment of NIM toward honouring the terms and reference of the MOU through its Registrar and Chief Executive, Mr Tony Fadaka.

According to her, Fadaka has reiterated that the Students’ Management Scheme is mooted by NIM as a means of giving students in Universities and Polytechnics the opportunity to imbibe the ideals and values of professional management.

“The opportunity, Fadaka maintained will be useful at the early stage of the students’ career development.

“The NIM boss equally gave the assurance that the partnership will open up the university to the institute’s network of international organisations with increased benefits,” Obayan said.

She disclosed that the university had recently signed similar MOU with association of Chattered Certified Accountant (ACCA) and at the same time gained full professional accreditation status from Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

“The Computer Professional Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN) recently conferred full accreditation status on the Computer Science programme of the university,” Obayan added.