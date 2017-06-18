Fed govt okays specialised institute for migration studies

Advertisement

Emerging challenges in cross border migration,especially within the African continent may have sparked off an idea by the management of the Nigerian Immigration Service to set up a specialized tertiary institution.

The institute when established will focus mainly on policies affecting immigrants, including rights and privileges open to them.

The school which has gotten a nod from the government will be established in Toga, Kebbi State, once the National Universities Commission approves a provisional license for the institution.

Already, the NIS management has approached the National Universities Commission for provisional license.

In recent times, the lack of job opportunities, poverty, and corruption issues have forced thousands of citizens both within Nigeria and developing nations to leave their country every year in search of better opportunities abroad.

These illegal migration out of their countries of origin are largely facilitated through forgery of passports, visas, false asylum claims, and bogus marriages.

Comptroller General of the Service, Mohammed Babandede made this known in Abuja on Sunday, where he noted that the situation called for intellectual inputs to curb the growing trend.

He said, “One thing we have to do if we want to develop our country is to develop our intellectual capacity,our idea is to reform the NIS with support from the National Universities Commission to give a road map to start the NIS institute.

Advertisement

“We are envisaging this migration institute for West African Countries, the Nigeria immigration service is committed to tackling the challenges of migration management in West Africa.

“The Institute will check migration issues and assist all neighboring countries including French speaking nations in tackling their migration challenges as well.

“This institute will be situated in Toga, Kebbi state, Nigeria. We realise that for us to succeed in the plans we have to reform the service,there was need for us to partner with the NUC for guidelines so that we can have an institution that will develop capacity for migration challenges”.

He said officers and men of the service were equally in need of intellectuals to train them on new visa policies,hence the partnership with NUC.

“We rely on the universities regulatory body for a robust engagement with intellectuals to develop our officers. If we do this and intellectuals come in,they will train millions of Nigeria and it will automatically develop Nigeria,” Babandede said.

Over the years,the Nigerian government has taken on a leading role in combating illegal migration of its nationals but financial, legal, and political shortcomings hinder an effective control of the illegal movement.