No TRCN certificate, no teaching job – FG

The Federal Government has vowed not to employ persons without the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) certificate and license in her bid to professionalize teaching in the country.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the three-day workshop on implementation of professional standards for Nigerian teachers and code of conduct held at the University of Ibadan.

The communiqué which was signed by the Registrar resolved that TRCN certificate and license should be used as part of the requirements for the employment of teachers in all states in the country.

Ajiboye informed that the meeting resolved that there should be periodic examination of teachers to validate their licenses in such a way that teachers who do not meet the criteria could be allowed to undergo in-service, in-house training or even a full-time programme and those who are unable to cope should be shown the way out of the classroom.

The communiqué pointed out that the TRCN boss recommended to federal and state governments to ensure that only registered teachers are those making policies on education to ensure that relevant policies that will ensure the growth and development of the profession are formulated.

While recognizing the reluctance of lecturers in tertiary institutions from registering with TRCN, Ajiboye added that Lecturers with Doctoral degrees in tertiary institutions are enjoined to enrol for Post-doctoral Diploma in Education (PDDE).

Earlier during the workshop, the Minister of State for Education, Professor Anthony Onwuka had called on all Teachers including professors without the requisite teaching qualification to enroll for the qualification without further delay.

Onwuka declared that beginning from 2018 the federal government shall move against all unqualified teachers in the system no matter how highly placed.

He stated further that the TRCN would soon put in place mechanism to identify fake certificate and licenses and sanction perpetrators, adding that there will not be room for sabotage in education.