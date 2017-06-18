Cleric urges fed govt to submit Confab report to N’Asembly

Advertisement

Rev. William Okoye, General Overseer, All Christians Fellowship Mission (ACFM), has urged the Federal Government to submit the 2014 National Conference report for appropriate legislative action as demanded by the Senate.

Okoye made the call in an interview with newsmen while celebrating Father’s Day, organised by ACFM, on Sunday in Abuja.

He noted that the process of restructuring the country should start with the report, adding that those opposing should have a rethink, as their resistance would do no good to Nigeria.

The cleric described the Senate’s call as wonderful, saying that the Federal Government needed to quick response as a matter of urgency.

“The senate have done a wonderful thing. Government should respond to them immediately.

“They are being patriotic, because that is the only way government can lower tension now,” he said.

The Man of God said that the economic situation in the country might make complete restructuring a difficult task for the government to achieve.

Okoye said that the confab report would send a clear message to the people that the government is serious.

“It might look enormous for the present administration, not knowing where to start due to economic situation we find ourselves.

“The easiest way is to start with the 2014 conference report and find something that is implementable from there,” he said.

He commended the current efforts of the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo meeting with stakeholders over the situation and described it as great.

According to Okoye, working on this report will lower tension in the country and it is will be a more permanent way of addressing the problem.

“The agitation for return to true federalism’, there are a lot in the present system that will never allow the country to achieve its greatest.

“Like many have said, if we do not do anything about the present tension that is building all over the country, in a very short time the nation might explode,” he said.

He admonished fathers to be responsible, adding that they should commit themselves to raise children that would bring honour and glory to God that would make positive impact in the society.

He pointed out that some of the challenges affecting the nation today were as a result of failure at the family level because it was the basic unit that supports the society.

"Once we miss it there, everything goes haywire.

“Once we miss it there, everything goes haywire.

“The society cannot be healthy if fathers are not responsible enough to commit themselves to raise children that will bring honour and glory to God and make positive impact in the society,’’ he said.