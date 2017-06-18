Town unions deny sending buses to evacuate Igbo

Advertisement

The leadership of Association of Southeast Town Unions has dismissed a report that some prominent Igbo groups are sending buses to immediately evacuate the Igbo living in the North.

The group described the report as inflammatory, adding that it does not represent the collective position of the Igbo.

In a communiqué signed by the ASETU National President, Emeka Diwe, and Chairman, Board of Trustees, Dr. I.I. Onwubuya, the association called on the Arewa Consultative Forum, Northern Governors Forum, northern members of the National Assembly and northern Houses of Assembly to caution their youths.

The group said, “The rumour of sending buses to immediately evacuate Igbo living in the North does not reflect the collective views of Ndigbo, especially as it is without the consent of or, at any rate, in consultation with the leadership of the various Igbo groups living in the North.

Advertisement

“The threat by some unconfirmed youth groups in the North, though unfortunate, should not generate a reaction of that dimension. An eye for an eye will soon make all of us go blind.”

The association, however, thanked the Federal Government and the Nigeria Police Force for taking immediate and pre-emptive actions to douse the tension and forestall the execution of the threat.

They also urged security agencies to put up measures in the North to ensure the safety of lives and property of all Nigerians, especially those of Igbo extraction that were specifically targeted by the threat.

ASETU leadership appealed to all Igbo residents in the North to remain peaceful and go about their legitimate works.