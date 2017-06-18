Why Dasuki, El-Zakzaky cannot be released now – Minister

Advertisement

The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Lai Muhammad, has stated that the detained former Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, and leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Ibrahim Elzakzaky, cannot be released now as both are being held on the grounds of national security.

The minister in an interaction with journalists at his home town Oro in Kwara State after a Ramadhan public lecture noted that the Federal Government is in possession of damning evidences against the detained persons and would rather infringe on their personal freedom than putting the entire country at risk.

He noted that despite the evidences against the former Security Adviser, he refused to name or explain how the arms fund was shared, wondering how such a person should be released.

Commenting on the hate speeches and threat by some groups asking others to leave their environment, he blamed the government of former president Goodluck Jonathan and warned that government would not take it lightly with those fanning embers of disunity.