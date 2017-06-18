Reps express concern over diminishing religious freedom in Nigeria

Advertisement

Federal lawmakers in the House of Representatives have voiced grave concern over a recent survey report which placed Nigeria as one of the‎ leading countries where rights to religious freedom is increasingly threatened.

However, determined to remedy the situation and redeem the country’s image as a human rights-conscious democracy, the House before adjourning plenary on Thursday, resolved to appraise the 2017 report of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) with the view to addressing various concerns raised by the report.

The USCIRF is an independent, bipartisan Commission created by the 1998 International Religious Freedom Act responsible for monitoring of religious freedom around the world and counsels Congress on measures to take against nations where religious freedom is threatened.

The House resolution followed the consideration and adoption of a motion on the ‘Need to appraise the report of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom on increasing threat to freedom of religion in Nigeria, sponsored by Rep Rimamnde Shawulu Kwewum (PDP, Taraba) and 11 others.

Presenting the motion before his colleagues, Kwewum, who also chairs the House Committee on Army, observed that the Commission in its 2017 report, “moved Nigeria to tier one group, from tier two which meant that threats to rights to religious freedom are increasing in Nigeria which is now officially regarded by the US Government as being in the same league with Myanmar (Burma), North Korea, Sudan, Russia, Eritrea, China, Syria and Tajikistan.

Advertisement

“Among others, the clash between the Army and the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, the activities of the Boko Haram sect, the herdsmen attacks in the Middle-Belt and other areas, the killing of a female preacher in Abuja, demolition of churches in some States and the increasing abduction of women and girls are among the factors that influenced the Commission’s report.

“The law establishing the Commission requires the President of the United States to take actions designed to improve religious freedom in countries where there have been violations of religious freedom.

“Possible actions to be taken by the US Government in accordance with this law include making officials responsible for infractions of religious rights inadmissible into the United States, restriction on assistance to such countries, including military, scientific, among others”, the lawmaker disclosed.

Giving a ruling on the matter, Speaker Yakubu Dogara mandated the Committee on Human Rights to appraise the findings contained in the report as they affect Nigeria and interface with the executive and other stakeholders, including holding a public hearing to determine the extent, if any, of these infractions of religious rights and report back within six weeks for further legislative action.