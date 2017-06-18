Advertisement

The Enugu State Police Command has identified fitness and agility of officers and men as being instrumental to effective and pro-active policing in the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Ebere Amaraizu, a Superintendent of Police, said this in Enugu on Saturday at the end of the monthly compulsory exercise of the command.

The exercise session, attended by officers and men of sister security agencies, was themed: “Jog/Walk Exercise for Life and Agility’’.

Amaraizu said that fitness of officers and men of the command had led to high level of competence and proficiency in protection of lives and property in the state.

“The current fitness and agility attained by our officers and men is instrumental to crime reduction in Enugu State.

“We will continue to work to keep the routine exercise as there is a clear result from it so far,’’ he said.

Amaraizu, who also doubles as officer-in-charge of sports, noted that the command had used the exercise to promote friendship and partnership.

“We have involved other sister security agencies and para-military organisations as a way to extend our comradeship.

“Relevant stakeholders of the command, like the media and corporate organisations, also take advantage of it to interact with the police and to understand the herculean task of policing as well,’’ he said.

Chioma Duru of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said that the monthly exercise had facilitated greater understanding and joint operation between the police and the Corps.

“Today, the NSCDC and Police are working together as a family with great security synergy and respect for each other,’’ Duru said.

The personnel of the police, NSCDC, military, para-military organisations, the media, staff of corporate organisations walked and jogged through major roads within Enugu metropolis.

The routes covered include, Okpara Avenue, Ogbete Market, Zik Avenue and Agbani road.

The monthly compulsory exercise for police officers and men within the command started in 2013.