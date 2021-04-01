



About 3,000 Nigerians stranded in different parts of the world have been repatriated back to the country following efforts by the federal government to improve the welfare of Nigerians.

Director, Legal and Consular Services, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bolaji Akinremi, made this known yesterday in Abuja, while receiving another batch of 418 stranded Nigerians from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the FCT Hajj Camp, which is the temporary shelter for the evacuees.

The federal government had in the last one week repatriated over 1,000 Nigerians from the oil-rich Kingdom in three batches.

Akinremi said that aside the evacuation, the federal government would be giving each of the returnees above 10 years of age twenty thousand naira each for transportation back to their states and to aid their resettlement.





He said, “This set of returnees from Saudi Arabia came in three batches. 255 came in on Monday, 398 came in on Tuesday and today, the third batch of 418 has just arrived.

“They will be staying in this Facility, the FCT Hajj camp which has been provided by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administration for three days.

“In line with the COVID-19 protocols, the first day will be for arrival, the second day for COVID-19 testing and profiling while the third day would be to get their results and depart to their various states.

“The federal government beyond evacuation has made provision for a new life for them. N20, 000 will be given to adults and anyone above 10 years.”