No fewer than 300 personnel drawn from the various units of the Nigeria Police Force are expected to leave the country for the Republic of Guinea Bissau on election duties.

It was gathered that the officers are to depart the country under the leadership of Mohammed Sadiq, an Assistant Commissioner of Police and Director, Nigeria Police Peacekeeping Mission at the end of August ahead of the presidential election scheduled to hold in November, this year.

The incumbent President of Guinea Bissau, Jose Mario Vaz, who was elected in June 2014, is expected to contest the presidential election, a reliable police source said.

The Economic Community of West African States, it was learnt, is planning to provide welfare and logistics to all the police officers drafted to Guinea Bissau for the duties.

But when contacted on the phone on Tuesday, ACP Sadiq declined to comment on the matter.

He said he was not aware of any deployment of police personnel to Guinea Bissau.