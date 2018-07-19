Not less than 30 people were reportedly killed in the renewed attacks by bandits in Zamfara state on Tuesday.

Muhammad Shehu, spokesman of the state police command, confirmed the attack but pegged the casualty figure at three.

Shehu said the victims were killed in Sakkida and Gyadde villages, while further attacks were repelled by the force when it got a distress call.

However, Daily Trust reports that the attack on five villages in Maradun local government area claimed not less than 30 lives.

Residents reportedly said the bandits stormed Sakkida, Farin Zare, Orawa, Gyadde and Sabon Gari villages on motorbikes, killing people and carting away cows.

“We have buried 26 so far and we are still scouting for other bodies in the bush. Some of the residents were trapped on their farms and got killed,” Makau Ali, a resident was quoted as saying.

“For the first time, women were among those shot dead.

“Seven persons were killed in Sakkida, four in Farin Zare, 8 in Orawa, seven in Gyadde and four were shot dead in Sabon Gari while seven were declared missing.”

Sule Mada, another resident, said those missing are presumed to have drowned in a nearby river while trying to “escape the carnage”.

“They attacked the villages simultaneously and took away a lot of cattle, sheep and goats,” Mada said.