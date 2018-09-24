The Ogun State Government says over 30,000 indigenes have benefited from the Community Based Health Insurance Scheme, tagged, ‘Araya’, as part of government’s effort at providing efficient and free health care service delivery to the residents of the state.

Wife of the state governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Olufunso Amosun, through the Press Officer, Ministry of Health. Miss. Omolola Awolana, unveiled this assertions at Araya Scale Up, held at Totoro Comprehensive Health Centre, Abeokuta, said the Scheme was created to deliver free healthcare services for pregnant women and children under the age of five, urging members of the community to register, so as to benefit from the programme.

“I would like to reiterate that the health care services here would be free for pregnant women and children under five. It is essential for you to have an Araya so as to be able to get free health care service. Yes, it is free and open to all members of the community, however you have to register under the Araya programme’’, Mrs. Amosun said.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye, stated that, additional 500 families would be registered during the Scale Up, adding that the number of facilities providing Araya services across the State is now 85.

He added that government would make health care service delivery possible for the people of the state, so as to reduce maternal and child mortality rate in the state, saying that nobody would have cause to say that no health facilities in his/her area.

The Commissioner therefore encouraged members of Totoro community to patronise the Health Centre, noting that the facility was put in place for the generality of the people but not for a selected class, even as it is being managed by a private body to ensure effective and efficient health care delivery to the citizenry.

Fifehan Ogunronbi and Soremekun Azeezat, on behalf of other beneficiaries, appreciated government’s effort on the free health services and the provision in their area, noting that they have been aspiring for the kind gesture in their area.

They promised the state government of making use of health facilities as it was nearness to their area, noted that instead of going so far to access their health conditions‎, they would just walk down the street and know their health conditions.