<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ogun State Government says it has received about 29,000 applications after it advertised vacancies for 1,500 public school teachers in the state.

Governor Dapo Abiodun’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Somorin said submission of application closed on Saturday and the recruitment would be completed before the end of the year.

According to him, the planned recruitment of 1,500 teachers is part of government’s efforts to revamp the education sector in Ogun State.

“Qualified candidates will be notified this week through Short Message Service on the phone numbers submitted via the job portal, jobs.ogunstate.gov.ng,” he said.