The Oyo state police command has urged residents of the state to disregard alleged plan by some leaders of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to cause mayhem in Ibadan, the state capital during the inauguration of Engr. Seyi Makinde as the new governor of the state on May 29, 2019.

A statement issued by the police and signed by the Oyo State Commissioner of police, Shina Olukolu, said its attention has been drawn to an unsigned, uncaptioned and undated statement making the rounds on the social media of plan to cause the breakdown of law and order in Oyo State through an unapproved means of change of leadership by the NURTW.

It reads: “The police commissioner wishes to reassure the good people of Oyo State and the entire citizenry that the police in Oyo State are on top of the situation and are working closely in the synergy with the State government, the Union members both at the State and the National levels and other sister security agencies.”