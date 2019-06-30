<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Twenty-nine persons at the weekend, escaped death in a multiple auto crash in Amawbia, Awka, Anambra State.

The accident which happened on the Onitsha-bound lane of the Enugu-Onitsha expressway, involved two white colored Toyota Hiaces with registration numbers ENU 82 ZE and XB 509 AHD, respectively.

Eight persons reportedly sustained injuries following a head-on collision by the two commercial vehicles.

Confirming the incident, Sector Commander of FRSC in the state, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, said 29 persons, including 13 males and 16 females were involved in the accident.

He said no death was recorded in the crash.

Kumapayi disclosed that the injured were rushed to hospital for medical attention by the command rescue team that arrived the scene few minutes after the incident.

He said, “There was a crash involving two vehicles at Amawbia, opposite NIPCO filling station this afternoon.

“Twenty-nine persons were involved but eight persons, four males and four females sustained injuries.

“They have been rushed to the hospital and obstructions cleared by FRSC rescue team who arrived accident scene early.”

Attributibg the crash to route violation, the sector commander warned motorists to desist from driving against traffic on dual carriage roads.

“Route violation remains a traffic offence and culprits would be arrested and punished accordingly,” the FRSC boss warned.