Troops kill six Boko Haram terrorists in Dissa

Troops of 192 Battalion, 26 Task Force Brigade, deployed for Operation LAFIYA DOLE, on Tuesday, carried out clearance operation of suspected Boko Haram terrorists’ hideouts at Dissa and Patawe general area, Borno State.

During the operation, the troops neutralized 6 Boko Haram terrorists and wounded several others.

Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman​, ​Director Army Public Relations​, in a statement on Wednesday, said troops also recovered an AK-47 Rifle, 1 AK-47 Magazine loaded with 9 rounds of ammunition, 22 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition, 3 bicycles and 3 bags of groundnut.

The team also recovered the sum of ​Twenty Nine Thousand and Forty Naira (N29,040.00k) on the body of one of the terrorists.

​”​In a related development, troops of 82 Division Task Force Battalion attached to 26 Task Force Brigade intercepted and ambushed a Boko Haram terrorist logistics supplier at a crossing point around Daushe village today.

​”​The team recovered a Bag of Sorghum, ​a basket​ full​ of provisions and other sundry items. The troops also rescued 36 old woman with gunshot wounds,” the statement added.​