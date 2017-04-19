Head of Service assures presidency on FISH, Strategic plan

Advertisement

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, on Tuesday in Abuja assured the Presidency that the Federal Integrated Staff Housing (FISH) programme was on course.

Oyo-Ita who was in the Presidential Villa, Abuja yesterday said she also assured President Mohammadu Buhari during their closed-door meeting on the 2017- 2019 Head of Service Strategic Plan which was launched in March, 2017 by the then Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo.

It will be recalled that the FISH programme, also launched by the Federal Government in 2016, was a housing scheme aimed “for good cause projects and most importantly, to eliminate middlemen and land speculations from the housing value-chain.”

Over N30 billion has already been committed to the Programme.

Speaking with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting with the President, Oyo-Ita underscored Buhari’s interest in completing the projects.

She said: “Mr President wanted an update on the Civil Service so far and especially the 2017 – 2019 Head of Service Strategic Plan and I also briefed him on our Federal Integrated Staff Housing (FISH) programme, which as you know is sub-set of Mr President’s National Housing Policy, which is so dear to his heart.

“Well, the FISH programme as you note, what we are now relating with the developers and then we are also working very closely with the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria especially in the area of mortgage facilities for civil servants.

“The Minister of Power, Works and Housing has given us a lot of cooperation in this regard.”

The Head of Service stated that she also briefed President Buhari on the three year Strategic Plan from 2017-2019.

The plan, she said is aimed at repositioning the Federal Civil Service for efficient and effective service delivery.