Police chief urges state commands to sustain anti-crime fights campaign

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Department of Training and Development Emmanuel Inyang yesterday urged state Commands in the South-South geopolitical zone to improve on the tempo of tackling crimes across the country.

Inyang disclosed this when he paid a working visit to the Edo state Command yesterday in Benin City.

He commended the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Haliru Gwandu, for his strategies toward taming crime in the society and explained that the essence of his visit was to ensure that the tempo of fighting crime in the country which has yielded much result is maintained.

He further disclosed that a total of 28, 627 junior and senior officers have so far been promoted to various high ranks since the administration of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, adding that more promotion are underway.

He said the police are mapping out ways to ensure that the gap between commands and the public is not so wild to ensure that the fight against insecurity is covered.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Police Command said it has arrested some lecturers of the Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, for allegedly engaging in cult-related activities.

Gwandu, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin yesterday where he added that several firearms were recovered from the arrested academics.

He said that among those arrested was a professor, from whom a double-barrelled gun, single-barrelled gun and one pump action gun were allegedly recovered.

“The professor was arrested. He was granted bail. The case is under investigation,” he said.

This claim by the police boss is coming less than a week after the command refuted reports that its operatives allegedly brutalised the Dean of the Faculty of Law of the university, Prof. Sunday Edeko.

But Gwandu said there had been distress calls from members of the university community that cult group had were unleashing mayhem in the area.

“It was a distress call from th community; the university community made a call that cult groups were killing and they killed so many.

“And at the when they (policemen) went to inspect a site, they discovered ‎more than 14 beheaded students at that particular time.”

He, however, vowed that the police would ensure that the leaders and members of cult groups in the area were arrested and charged to court.