Reveal owners of Ikoyi cash now before it comes before Senate – Saraki tells EFCC

Advertisement

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has requested the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to immediately disclose owners and those linked to the recovered $43.4million, £27, 000 and N23 million stashed in a luxury apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Stressing that the development was bad for the image of the country, he warned that if the EFCC does not move fast in resolving the matter, it might come before the House of Representatives or the Senate.

The Senate President, who stated this in an interview he granted Arise Television late Monday night, said the controversy was needless and should not even have arisen at all.

His words, “I don’t think I should speculate or join the conversation on who the money belongs to. I know it is the responsibility of the EFCC to reveal who the money belongs to.

“This is very simple. The agency that recovered the money should reveal who the money belongs to.

“It is not good for the image of this country. It is not good for its image if it is not what it claims to be. We have heard different views, whether it is an individual, company, state government or an agency. I think this circus must end.

Advertisement

“They owe it to Nigerians to tell us who the money belongs to. I am of the view that the fight against corruption is institutional and we must reduce this sensationalism.

“This matter should not have happened in the first place. If they don’t resolve it, we might invite them, but I am saying it should not have arisen at all.

“They (EFCC) must save Nigeria of this embarrassment and if they don’t put it to rest, they might come before the House of Representatives or the Senate.”

Recall the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, is claiming ownership of the funds seized Wednesday by the EFCC from Osborne Towers, a luxury residential complex in Ikoyi, Lagos, owned by ex-National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Adamu Muazu.

A source in the agency said that the money was approved by former President Goodluck Jonathan for covert operations and security projects covering a period of years.

But dismissing this claim by the NIA, the Rivers Governor disclosed last night that his predecessor and the current Transport Minister, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, kept the money in the luxury apartment. He said the $43m was part of the proceeds from the sale of a gas turbine by the immediate past administration, adding that the gas turbine was initially built by the Peter Odili administration.