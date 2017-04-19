Ambrose Ali varsity lecturers arrested over alleged involvement in cultism

Advertisement

The Edo State Police Command, has arrested a Professor and some lecturers of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma over alleged cult-related activities.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday in Benin, the Edo State capital, the State Commissioner of Police, Haliru Gwandu, said a double-barrel gun, single-barrel gun and one pump action gun were recovered from one of the arrested academics.

Gwandu disclosed that the arrests were made in response to distress calls from members of the university community.

He said, “The professor was arrested. He was granted bail. The case is under investigation.

“It was a distress call from the community; the university community made a call that cult groups were killing people; they killed so many.

“And at the time when they (policemen) went to inspect a site, they discovered more than 14 beheaded students at that particular time.

“We have a lot of issues with that particular university. There are some senior lecturers that were apprehended with firearms.

“So, we are going to arrest those who are mentoring and those who are real cultists and charge them to court. There is no going back.”