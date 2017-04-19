Police send 800 personnel after kidnappers, armed robbers in 4 Niger LGAs

Advertisement

The Niger State Police Command says it has deployed 800 personnel to flush out kidnappers and armed robbers terrorising residents of Suleja, Tafa, Gurara and Lapai Local Government Areas.

Its spokesman, Bala Elkana, said in a statement on Tuesday in Minna that the forces were drawn from the Intelligence Unit, Police Mobile Force, Special Anti-robbery Squad and Anti-kidnapping Squad.

The statement said the operational headquarters of the command had temporarily relocated to Lambata in Gurara Local Government, and vowed to rid the state of criminal and their activities.

The command advised members of the public to provide useful information that would help in tracking down criminals, saying that a reward system had been introduced to encourage people to do that.

The statement said: “Anybody with useful information leading to the arrest of criminals and recovery of firearms will receive a cash reward.”

Meanwhile, the command has arrested one Baba Mohammed, a resident of Sauka-Kahuta in Minna, who allegedly posed as a younger brother to Ibrahim Idris, the Inspector General of Police, and duped his victim of N380,000.

The suspect was alleged to have duped one Abubakar Dogonyaro, a resident of Tunga low-cost, Minna of the amount, after promising to offer him a contract of N250 million.

It said: “The money was meant to facilitate the approval of the contract.”

The statement said that the suspect would be charged to court after investigation.