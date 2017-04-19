Over 4.4 million people in Northeast need food – Minister

Advertisement

The Minister of state, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, has said over 4.4 million people who had been affected by the Boko haram insurgency in the North East need food, clothing and shelter.

She however said the Government of Nigeria has mobilised available resources to ameliorate the situation.

The Minister stated this in her keynote address at the launch of the 2016 Global Human Development Report, sponsored by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) which in Abuja yesterday

While thanking the UNDP as well as the bilateral and other multilateral donors and international Non-Governmental Organisations for their support, Mrs Ahmed said “But a lot still needs to be done. Just as this 2016 Human Development report rightly recognise, global action is needed for Human Development for Everyone in North East Nigeria and the entire Lake Chad region generally”.

She said “the current Administration in 2016 developed the Social Intervention Programme (SIP) as part of the 2016 Federal Budget with an allocation of N500 billion. The SIP policy has not only been extended to the 2017 Federal Government Budget but entrenched in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan: 2017-2020 as Social Inclusion.”

The minister said, “Social Inclusion is conceived in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, which was launched by Mr. President a fortnight ago, as fundamental to creating a harmonious, progressive and stable nation.”