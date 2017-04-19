Seized $43m: EFCC searches Peter Obi’s apartment in Ikoyi

Advertisement

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has confirmed that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), searched his apartment following the discovery of over $43million in a neighbouring apartment (Flast 7B) at Osborne Towers in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Obi’s house was one of the many searched by the anti-graft agency.

The EFCC had obtained a search warrant, to search all the flats in the building, amid a possibility that there could be more cash stashed away in another apartment.

On Monday, the commission searched 21 of the apartments, including those belonging to the former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Adamu Mu’azu, who developed the building.

A statement on Tuesday by Obi’s media aide, Mr. Val Obienyem, confirmed the search of the Flat 1 he occupies.

“Even though Mr. and Mrs. Obi had travelled to the UK and U.S. for speaking engagements, when he was informed of the search, he quickly sent the keys to the 4-bedroom apartment to the EFCC via courier today (yesterday).

“He even left instructions that we should allow them to also search his Onitsha residence should there be need for that.

“After a thorough search, nothing was found in the apartment,” Obienyem said.