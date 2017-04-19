Advertisement

Gov. Akeredolu hails release of kidnapped Ondo monarch

Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu of Ondo State
Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, of Ondo State has congratulated Oba Joel Daodu, the Oniyani of Iyani-Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state, on his safe return home, following his release by his abductors.

Akeredolu, who hailed the security agencies in the state for their efforts in ensuring the release of the monarch, said his administration was determined to make the state unsafe for criminally-minded people.

Akeredolu made this known on Tuesday in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Segun Ajiboye.

The governor assured the people of the state of his administration’s commitment to their safety.

He said all relevant security agencies had been put on red alert to prevent other criminal activities in the state.

Oba Daodu was kidnapped on Saturday along Owo/Ikare Road by some armed men who later demanded N5 million ransom for his release.

