Police chief approves two additional area commands in Plateau

Advertisement

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, has approved the creation of two additional area commands of the Nigeria Police Force in Plateau.

Deputy IGP in charge of Finance, Mr. Shuaibu Gambo, who announced the development when he visited Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau on Tuesday in Jos, said that Panksin and Bukuru Commands had been added to the existing Jos Metro and Langtang North.

“Plateau now has four area commands; we believe that this measure will bring security much closer to the people,” he said.

The DIG told the governor that the Force would need “a little logistic support, especially in the area of patrol vehicles, for easy take off”.

He said that a special squadron mobile unit had been established in Shendam to ensure rapid response to emergencies.

Gambo noted, however, that the police would not function efficiently without the input and support of the people and state governments.

“It is impossible for the Federal Government to bear the burden of security agencies alone; in truth, security will collapse without the support of the states.

Advertisement

“Security agencies survive mainly by the support of state governors. We need this partnership for effective service delivery,” he said.

Gambo particularly noted that the communication gadgets in Plateau were almost non-functional, and appealed to the governor to step in, in view of the relevance of such gadgets to effective policing.

The DIG also appealed to the governor to assist the Police Staff College in Jos, to enable it meet its mandate of training quality command staff.

Gov. Lalong, in a response, appreciated the IG for his steady interventions in the security situation in Plateau, and commended the police boss for granting the request for additional area commands and a special squadron in Shendam.

The governor expressed happiness over the improving security in Plateau, and told his guest that the state marked two years of peace on Monday with a carnival to celebtrate that feat

He promised to look into the requests made by the IG, adding that no sacrifice would be too much in the effort toward a peaceful Plateau, especially since the farming season was around the corner.

“We want a peaceful Plateau where our farmers can freely cultivate their lands,” he declared.