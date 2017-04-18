Buhari mourns as ex-EFCC chairman Farida Waziri loses husband

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commiserated with the family and friends of a former Nigerian Ambassador to Turkey, Senator Ajuji Waziri, who died on Monday.

The deceased was the husband of a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mrs. Farida Waziri.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President joined the diplomatic corps and the National Assembly in mourning “the former diplomat and lawmaker, who worked assiduously to improve the conditions of his community and the country.”

Buhari said the deceased, as a public servant, served in many capacities.



He extolled what he called the humanity, integrity and purposefulness that Waziri brought into all his responsibilities, particularly in improving relations with Turkey, which has over the years become one Nigeria’s strong allies in the international community.

The statement read, “President Buhari believes that Waziri’s wise counsels, insight and forthrightness would be sorely missed by his community and the entire country.

“He sympathises with his wife, former EFCC boss, Farida Waziri, the children, and the government and people of Gombe State.

“The President prays that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed and grant his loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss.”