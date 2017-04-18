Ex-Minister wants recovered looted funds be ploughed into economy

Advertisement

A former Minister of Land, Housing and Urban Development, Chief Nduese Essien, has called on the Federal Government to plough back all looted monies recovered into the economy and used for infrastructural repairs and development.

Essien who made the call in an interview with newsmen at his contry home Ikot Ibiok in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State expressed displeasure that the monies recovered from looters are not ploughed back into the economy.

He said that if the monies recovered by looters are properly accounted for by the anti corruption agency, it would help to promote transparency and accountability.

“The monies found in people’s residents do not have effect on the economy of the country because we have had reports of discoveries of monies but after reports of discovery.

“We are not told of what happens to the monies uncovered in people homes.

“We expect such monies when uncovered, should be accounted for by the anti corruption agency,” Essien said.

“The Federal Government should ploughed back the monies into the system and use it specifically for infrastructure and development of the country.

The former Minister said that monies recovered in people’s residents should be forfeited to the Federal Government and urged EFCC to expose the person to serve as deterrent to others from continuing in the corruption practises.

He advised the Presidency to be resolute in fighting corruption to its depth.

“We are pitching corruption a little and corruption is fighting back.

“Government should also not only investigate past leaders but to place under close watch those who are currently in office, so that we do not end up recovering money again while they are no more in office”, he said.

He urged the Federal Government to block loopholes in order to protect the revenue accrued to t her, saying that the money generated could be ploughed back into the economy.