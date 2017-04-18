Journalists protest against killing of colleague in Bayelsa

Advertisement

Journalists at Radio Bayelsa on Tuesday marched round Yenagoa to protest against the killing of their colleague, Famous Giobaro, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports.

The protesters, led by the Director of News and Current Affairs of the station, Timiebi Ebiye, urged the police to fish out the killers of Giobaro, a Desk Editor with the station

He was killed on Sunday by gunmen at his Kpansia area residence in Yenagoa.

Many of the weeping protesters carried placards with inscriptions: “Why kill a Journalist,’’ “Police, Fish out Famous’ Killers,’’ “Government, ensure security in the state’’ and “We are mourning’’, among others.

At NTA Yenagoa, the Director of News and Current Affairs, Mrs Timi Ebiye described the killing “as wicked.’’

Ebiye said there was insecurity in Yenagoa and called on the police to investigate the killing.

The General Manager of the Radio Bayelsa, Mr John Idumange, who was part of the procession, said the management and staff were still in shock over the death of one of its dedicated editors.

Idumange assured that the management would improve on security in the station and urged the staffer to come up with information that would help police unmask the killers of Giobaro.

The State Chairman of RATTAWU, Mr David Emiebor, condoled with the Nigeria Union of Journalists over the death of Giobaro and also called on the police to find the killers.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Asinim Butswart said the command had commenced investigation into the killing.